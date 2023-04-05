Tree of Life synagogue shooting: Bowers defense team asks to throw out death penalty

Defense attorneys for the suspect in a deadly shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill have filed a renewed motion for the death penalty to be thrown out.

Attorneys for Robert Bowers said the Department of Justice is arbitrarily seeking the death penalty against him.

RELATED >> Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Lawyers say Robert Bowers has schizophrenia, epilepsy

Bowers, 50, is accused of killing 11 people at the synagogue in 2018.

The original motion to have the death penalty thrown out was filed last summer.

It was announced in 2019 that the prosecution would seek the death penalty.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Judge denies Tree of Life defense request for religious survey

Bowers is facing more than 60 federal charges.

Jury selection for the trial is set to start on April 24.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘He just disappeared’: Family desperately searching for man last seen on the North Shore Primanti Bros. giving out free beer Wednesday after being named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Pennsylvania’ Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday VIDEO: Pittsburgh man accused of stealing rental car, selling its parts DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts