Tree of Life synagogue shooting: Robert Bowers trial on schedule, jury selection begins in April

Channel 11 has confirmed the trial is on schedule for Tree of Life synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Robert Bowers trial: Defense requests 2 sentencing phases in case of guilty verdict

Bowers is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill four years ago.

The judge confirmed in-person jury selection for the trial will begin on April 24.

There are a few motions related to the trial that the judge plans to rule on in the next few weeks.

He said he’s hoping to have the rest of the deadlines for the case set by tomorrow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh Washington County man accused of sexually assaulting 6 children appears in court Does your pet have what it takes to become ‘Chief Toy Tester,’ earn up to $20,000? VIDEO: First responders getting more mental health help from new law DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts