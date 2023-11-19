Tree of lights campaign
Spruce up your space with pre-lit and flocked options that look like the real deal (one even lets you switch between white and multicolor lights).
They're cute enough to stick in your back pocket and carry around forever.
Putting on a holiday light show has never been so easy — or inexpensive.
Engines can have problems that are difficult to diagnose. But with the help of an engine code reader, you can figure out exactly what is with a quick scan.
Score a Shark vac for under $100, a soundbar for just $30 and a 50" smart TV for an absurd $248!
It’s "lights out" at the start… or better yet “lights on” across the Las Vegas Strip as the Formula 1 circus comes to town.
The market is still developing for the two-time All-Star, but LaVine could be the first piece to move in a potential rebuild in Chicago.
End-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging app Signal has put out an interesting overview of the costs required to develop and maintain its pro-privacy systems which shield user data from tracking by default. The blog post, penned by Signal president Meredith Whittaker and developer Joshua Lund, reveals it's currently spends around $14 million per year on infrastructure to run the private messaging service; and a further $19 million per year on staff costs -- making a total of circa $33 million to keep the lights on and its "many millions" of users' messages safe from unintended eyes. It also projects the cost of running its service will rise to around $50 million by 2025.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
Las Vegas will hold a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in over 40 years. Here's a schedule including practice sessions and qualifying.
A legitimately great product for festive year-round outdoor lighting.
Use to make s’mores or pretend like you have a fireplace.
I didn't expect much from such a compact, inexpensive vac — but my clean floor mats tell a different story.
“It was a really special day, to be with Lindsay and Amanda again and to reminisce about the experience we had together," Chabert tells Yahoo.
It takes off from your palm, follows you around, captures HDR video and folds down to pocket-size. What's not to love?
“Skinny Bowl I” was highly anticipated everywhere except for the two franchises that have more similarities than differences and their hyped-but-worth-it rookies didn’t exactly light up the night in their first official matchup.
Authorities raided the home of a top Adams campaign staffer in addition to seizing the mayor’s phone.
The girlies in your life deserve something other than a gift card!
The shelter component of the Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% over the previous month.
For decades, the Barefoot Contessa has entrusted her dishes to Cali's own Olio Santo.