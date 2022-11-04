Tree of the Year: 'Magnificent' Surrey yew wins vote

A "magnificent" Surrey yew tree which is thought to be more than 500 years old has been named the Woodland Trust's Tree of the Year.

The tree is growing in the grounds of the ruined Waverley Abbey near Farnham.

The Portal Tree in Midlothian and a horse chestnut tree in Derbyshire were voted second and third.

The competition aims to highlight how important trees are in the battle against climate change, the organisers said.

Tom Reed from the Woodland Trust said: "It is great to see that this magnificent tree has been recognised as Tree of the Year 2022 and the way the tree is rooted within the ruins of the abbey is a great symbol of the fact that our ancient trees are intertwined with other aspects of our cultural heritage."

The yew will go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year competition.

The roots of the yew are growing into and around the ruins of the English Heritage site, Waverley Abbey - the first Cistercian monastery founded in Britain 900 years ago, the Woodlands Trust said.

Dr Michael Carter, English Heritage senior properties historian, added that the tree was a "truly spectacular reminder of the passage of time and a very worthy winner of tree of the year".

