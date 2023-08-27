Tree power: Let a new idea take root in MassDOT plans for Route 28 in Yarmouth

I read with interest Massassachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) plans to improve the Yarmouth Route 28 corridor through enhanced bicycle and pedestrian access, intersection safety enhancements, and storm drainage and sewer upgrades. (Aug. 19). Laudable and necessary, this project in Yarmouth also offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to incorporate a critical element in the streetscape planning process: street trees. Why are street trees important? Let me count the ways.

Street trees offer numerous benefits — from safety and environmental to economic, aesthetic, and spiritual. From a traffic and safety standpoint, street trees have been demonstrated to lower average driving speed, enhance traffic calming, and make streets safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike. From a social and health standpoint, street trees have been shown to improve public health, lower crime rates, and enhance social interaction. Street trees are also essential to a community’s environmental health by helping reduce urban heat, reduce stormwater runoff, and clean the air. As we experience more and more global warming here on Cape Cod, street trees can mitigate climate change by storing carbon in tree tissue and sequestering atmospheric carbon from the key greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide (CO2), while offering shade and protection from urban heat islands.

From an economic standpoint, studies demonstrate street trees dramatically enhance nearby residential property values and invigorate commercial activity; they can also lower the average electricity bills of surrounding businesses and households. From an aesthetic, urban design, and placemaking standpoint, they beautify the street corridor, weave a beautifully coherent town fabric, and create an environment attractive to pedestrians, cyclists, residents, businesses, and others. Finally, street trees foster a greater respect for nature and inspire human beings to seek deeper connection with the outdoors.

Hopefully, MassDOT plans for the Route 28 corridor in Yarmouth will inspire community residents, businesses, elected officials, planners, and environmentalists to “root” for an invaluable but often overlooked component of roadway improvement projects: the magnificent street tree.

Fran Schofield of Brewster is a Realtor and tree-hugger; she studied landscape architecture at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Yarmouth MassDOT plans for Route 28 project must include trees