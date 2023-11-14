Tree preservation order 'will benefit ecology'

The tree preservation order would cover Verney Fields, near Stonehouse

Stroud District Councillors are considering a tree preservation order (TPO) for a local site, which could make damaging the trees there illegal.

Verney Fields, the area in question, covers the western slope of Doverow Hill to the north east of the town's railway station.

Council officers said the trees contribute to public enjoyment, the landscape and ecology.

Objectors to the TPO said it is too vague and fails to highlight the specific trees and species they wish to preserve.

The site was previously low use grazing and scrub, but after a change of ownership the council has applied to protect the woodland.

The area is reportedly well used by the locals, as there are several public rights of way which provide far reaching views.

Chas Townley of the Open Spaces Society said that the area is beautiful and contains fabulous trees.

"The TPO is an important part of providing comprehensive protection to this area," he said.

Some 26 people wrote in favour of the TPO but there were also three objections.

Objectors believe the proposal would stop landowners from being able to use the trees for products such as maple syrup.

The decision on the TPO will be made 14 November.