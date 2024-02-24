Tree seedlings available from Union County Conservation District

Feb. 24—LEWISBURG — The Union County Conservation District is taking orders for tree seedlings for spring plantings.

The following seedlings are available: White Spruce, Ponderosa Pine, Eastern White Pine, Red Bud, Tulip Poplar, Chestnut Oak, Red Oak and Winterberry.

The prices for the evergreens are bundles of 10 trees for $12 and the deciduous trees are in bundles of 10 trees for $15.

The Union County Conservation District is also offering a soil test kit for $10 each and stake and tubes for $5 each. The soil test kits are able to test the nutrient levels in lawns, gardens, food plots or crop fields. The stake and tubes are equipped with zip ties for easy installation.

Orders will be accepted up to April 12. Seedlings will be available for pickup April 24 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. or April 25 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For more information call (570) 524-3860 or stop at the district office at 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.

Information can also be found on the website at www.unioncountypa.org under the Conservation District department's page.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER