Tree-trimming helps limit city outages

Jan. 12—HIGH POINT — Regular tree-trimming by crews for the city of High Point Electric Utilites Department paid dividends Tuesday during a severe storm system that brought torrential rain and unusually strong wind gusts to the area, a city official said.

The city's municipal power department had a peak of 220 outages out of 44,000 customers. Electric Utilities Director Tyler Berrier said power crews were never overwhelmed while responding to scattered outages starting Tuesday morning through late afternoon.

The greater High Point area had wind gusts that ranged from 35 to 48 mph and rainfall that totaled 2 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Piedmont Triad International Airport, the official weather data station for the area, recorded 2.47 inches of rain Tuesday, a local record for Jan. 9, said Brian Slocum, meteorologist with WXII-TV.

Berrier told The High Point Enterprise that the limited High Point outages reflect the positive effect of year-round tree-trimming by power crews. The effort ranges from tree-trimming along major roadways, such as this past summer on Westchester Drive, to ongoing trimming near power lines in neighborhoods.

"That helped us Tuesday for sure," Berrier said. "We take a pro-active approach on tree-trimming."

Power crews are out nearly every day tree-trimming, Berrier said.

"In the older neighborhoods we are trying to address the backyard power lines that are harder to access," he said. "Every day that we're able, we are out there trimming trees."

The greater High Point area faces may see more severe storms arrive starting late this afternoon that could pose a threat into the evening, National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Strickler said. The latest storm front has components like the one Tuesday, with the threat of heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms, though the storms aren't expected to last as long.

The National Weather Service forecast for the High Point area says wind gusts Friday could reach 40 mph and rainfall could total at least a half an inch, with areas of heavier rain.

