Treeder's snack bar owner celebrates 17 years at Richland County Courthouse

Tammi Black has been the owner of Treeder's snack bar on the second floor of the Richland County Courthouse for 17 years this month.

Black, 43, of Mansfield, said she loves working in the courthouse and loves her customers.

She knows her regular customers by name who stop by for snacks, sodas and other beverages or coffee, or to ask her how she is doing.

Black, who graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 2000, said her customers see past her cerebral palsy as well as a visual impairment.

But that wasn't always the case. She tried retail but could only find seasonal jobs folding clothes. She tried telemarketing, but it wasn't for her.

At age 27, she was presented with the idea of a microenterprise by an individual at Richland Newhope. She attended a convention and was awarded a $5,000 business startup grant.

The rest is history.

Her snack bar is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays across the lobby from the Richland County Probate Court.

Treeder's, which is a play on her maiden name, Eder, can get busy, depending on what's going on in the building that day, such as a jury trial.

Her parents, Frank and Gisela Eder, and her husband, Nathan Black, are her biggest supporters. She does everything from order supplies to inventory and more. She is the sole employee.

Her husband said he couldn't be more proud of her.

The couple met in 2013 at Richland Newhope in the cafeteria. They have been married eight years.

They live with her parents but are very independent. Nathan Black works at the gift shop at Cracker Barrel near Interstate 71 and he drives. Thursday, he came to pick her up at the snack bar when she got off work.

A people person, Tammi Black is very caring and loves to help others including her parents, who are turning 90 (her dad) and 76 (her mom) this year. She keeps busy in her spare time running two businesses, selling jewelry and nail polish.

Black is active in Richland County Special Olympics supporting athletes including her husband, taking photographs at events and seeking donations.

Thursday afternoon, she greeted two customers by name, including Greg Roberts, who works security at the front door of the courthouse.

"We count on her to be here," Roberts said.

Richland County Commissioner Darrell Banks said, "Every time I see her she has a smile on her face and makes an effort to get the job done right."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Treeder's Snack Bar owner celebrates 17 years in Richland County OH