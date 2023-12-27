From treehouses to glamping: Here are 6 cozy places to stay near Hocking Hills

A top destination for outdoorsy travel is right here in Ohio.

Hocking Hills State Park was named one of the Best Places to Travel in 2023 by Forbes and earned the top spot on U.S. News & World Report's Places to Visit in Ohio list.

The park offers miles of hiking trails, waterfalls, rock formations and caves to explore. Several websites, such as HockingHills.com and ExploreHockingHills.com, offer useful guides and information so you can start planning activities.

Choosing a place to stay, though, can be a bit more overwhelming. The Hocking Hills area offers lots of lodging options, including cabins, bed and breakfasts, glamping, geodomes and even treehouses.

To help get your planning underway, we've rounded up six cozy places to stay near Hocking Hills.

Glenlaurel: A Scottish Inn u0026 Cottages is a Scottish-themed inn in Rockbridge, Ohio.

Glenlaurel: A Scottish Inn & Cottages

Luxury meets quaint coziness at the Glenlaurel. The Scottish inn offers charming rooms, seven-course meals and even bagpipe playing and poetry readings. Room amenities include hot tubs and jetted tubs, hand-carved mantels, Scottish decor and private decks.

The Glenlaurel is recognized by Select Registry, a network of over 250 boutique hotels. To become a member of the registry, hotels must provide a unique experience and undergo a comprehensive quality inspection, according to the registry's website.

Price: $265-$399 per night.

Rating: 4.5 stars on Google.

14940 Mount Olive Road, Rockbridge.

The Library Treehouse near Hocking Hills State Park sleeps up to four people and is pet-friendly.

Treehouses

Sleep among the trees in one of three treehouses in the Hocking Hills area. Among the Trees Lodging offers three treehouses on its property: The Library, The Clubhouse and The Nest. The Library and Clubhouse each sleep up to four guests, while the Nest sleeps up to two.

All three treehouses have a hot tub, air conditioning and heat, a cable bridge entryway and a deck. The property also has a shared firepit area and a 1.2-mile loop through the forest with mini caves and waterfalls.

Price: Ranges from $350 to $416 per night.

Rating: 4.8 stars on Google.

Located in Rockbridge. Address is provided after booking.

(unpublished gallery 71890663007)

Glamping A-frame

This glamping A-frame is nestled within 12 acres of private forest, just minutes away from Hocking Hills' biggest attractions. The Blue Brambler Glamping A-Frame offers air conditioning and heat, a mini fridge, an electric cooktop, a queen bed on the first floor and a twin bed in the overhead loft. Twinkling lights on the ceiling amp up feelings of coziness.

The Airbnb is open year-round, but visitors should be aware that shower and water lines are turned off Nov. 1-March 15. Campers will be provided drinkable water and a working hose, according to the listing.

Price: $95 per night.

Rating: 5 stars on Airbnb.

Located in Rockbridge. Address is provided after booking.

Hocking Hills yurts

Another glamping option, the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls' 20-foot-diameter yurts have room for one king-size or two twin-size beds, a full bathroom, rocking chairs, a gas log stove and a wooden deck. All yurts have heating and air conditioning.

Once you're done exploring Hocking Hills, take advantage of the property's onsite spa and Kindred Spirits Restaurant. Besides yurts, the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls also offers 1840s-style cabins, geodomes and bed & breakfast rooms.

Price: Rentals start at $199 per night.

Rating: 4.7 stars on Google.

21190 State Route 374, Logan.

Hocking Hills Lodge & Conference Center

Stay in a rustic room or rent a cabin at the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center.

The new $40 million lodge opened last year near Old Man's Cave and the Hocking Hills State Visitor Center. Guests can check out the full-service Rock House Restaurant and Pub, grab-and-go Cafe 22, year-round hot tubs, gift shop and more. Inside the lodge, curl up by one of the stone fireplaces, or take in the scenery on the patio.

Price: Ranges from $199 to $279 per night.

Rating: 4.5 stars on Google.

20020 State Route 664, Logan.

Where in the Woods Cabin

This highly-rated Airbnb is located just outside of Hocking Hills State Park on six acres of secluded forest. Features include a large deck, hot tub, wood-burning fireplace and fire pit, and screened-in porch. The Where in the Woods Cabin sleeps up to six guests with two bedrooms and is pet-friendly.

Hocking Hills hotspots like Ash Cave, Old Man's Cave and Cedar Falls are a 15-20 minute drive away, and Le Petit Chevalier Vineyards and Farm Winery is 12 minutes away.

Price: Around $250 per night.

Rating: 4.95 stars on Airbnb.

Located in South Bloomingville. Address is provided after booking.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 6 cozy places to stay near Hocking Hills