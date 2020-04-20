Treeno Software Releases COVID Test Request Portal for Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Treeno launches a COVID Test Request Web form to help the county prioritize and process individuals through their testing sites.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treeno Software, a proven leader in enterprise document management (ECM), web form and workflow automation, has launched a web portal to automate the scheduling and requesting of COVID tests for Cobb & Douglas Public Health. "Treeno Software is honored to being part of the solution and helping to streamline the testing process for the health district," said Lisa McCoole, COO of Treeno Software.

Since 1920, Cobb & Douglas Public Health has been dedicated to improving quality of life by promoting health and safety through education and communication, providing access to exceptional medical services, tracking and preventing the spread of disease, and ensuring that our community is prepared for public health emergencies. In 2015, Cobb & Douglas Public Health was recognized as the first public health district in the state of Georgia to achieve accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). (Dr. Janet Memark, Cobb & Douglas Public Health)

As the Novel Coronavirus began to appear in the United States, our federal and state health officials began to create strategic plans to combat the spread of the virus. Initial concerns about the number of hospital beds, ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment and healthcare providers to care for the sick quickly transitioned into questions about how to effectively coordinate testing for those in need, once the tests were made available. Cobb & Douglas Public Health contacted Treeno Software, a document management & business automation software company to help automate the process of channeling those with the most urgent needs to the testing sites in both counties. Cobb & Douglas Public Health serves over 900,000 residents between Cobb and Douglas counties.

Treeno created a web form that any Cobb & Douglas Public Health resident could access easily to answer questions about their symptoms. When submitted, the symptoms and patient information are channeled into Treeno's solution where the data can be analyzed immediately so that those with the greatest need can be directed to testing facilities, right away. The request from Cobb and Douglas Public Health came into Treeno on the evening of April 9th and the web form was fully functioning by the evening of April 14th, a testament to the extremely hard work of Cobb and Douglas Public Health's entire team and the agile team at Treeno Software who were happy to play a small role in the courageous work being done by great health care providers like Cobb & Douglas Public Health all over our country. The successful collaborative effort to create the initial symptom reporting portal spurred interest in the creation of a follow up project to identify more in-depth information about those patients who are identified as high-risk with the initial form.

"We are very excited by the success of the online referral form that Treeno developed for the health department. They worked quickly and effectively to meet the needs of our agency and helped us build a process to dramatically increase the number of COVID-19 tests we were performing. Treeno was very responsive and I am very thankful we were able to partner on this project."

Jonathan Kemp
Information Technology Director
Cobb & Douglas Public Health

Jonathan Kemp

Information Technology Director

Cobb & Douglas Public Health

This has been a difficult experience for so many in our country, especially those who have suffered directly from the virus or had to watch someone they love suffer from afar without the ability to comfort them in person. In times of crisis, courageous Americans make us proud by their actions to protect and serve others before themselves. This has also been a time where technology has helped families stay in communication, businesses stay viable and, in this case and many like it, healthcare providers to more effectively reach those they care for. Be Well!

Treeno Software is a proven leader in enterprise document management (EDM) with its flexible, feature-rich and affordable suite of document management and workflow solutions, designed to meet the needs of companies of any size. Treeno Software specializes in web forms to automate the capture of requests and automate the routing of the files for approval and processing. With a reputation for reliability and the highest levels of customer service, Treeno Software consistently demonstrates that its products immediately increase productivity and operational efficiency by streamlining the workflow necessary to complete critical business processes. Easily configured for instant return-on-investment, Treeno's solutions also meet the highest standards for comprehensive security. For further information, please visit us on the Web at https://treenosoftware.com. All trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

