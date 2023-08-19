Trees toppled, roads flooded as severe weather wreaks havoc on Massachusetts

Severe weather blew through Massachusetts on Friday morning, toppling trees, downing power lines, and flooding streets in some communities.

Multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as powerful storms packing hail, lightning, downpours, and strong wind pushed from south to north across the state.

Hours after the storms cleared out, the National Weather Service confirmed that tornados had touched down in both Mansfield and North Attleboro, Weymouth, Stoughton and Rhode Island.

As the storms wreaked havoc on the region, one of the tornado warnings was issued and then extended in Norfolk County, where a towering tree was uprooted and knocked onto a home on Turnpike Street in Stoughton.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the tree fell or if there were any injuries.

Trees also fell on at least two other properties in Stoughton, knocking out power.

In Stoughton trees down at three properties all next to each other. Houses and sheds hit. Crews working to restore power. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/eMQNNdY9rU — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2023

In Mansfield, police said a number of weather-related incidents were impacting travel:

North Main Street underpass -- flooding reported, impassable due to flooding, the road is closed

68 Otis Street -- tree down on wires, the road closed

Franklin Street by East Street -- Reported tree blocking the road, impassable due to downed tree, the road is closed

Elm at Elm Terrace -- Reported tree on wires, impassable due to flooding and downed trees

Mansfield is also experiencing power outages affecting customers along Stearns Avenue and Bonnie Lane and other surrounding streets.

A downed tree also caused extensive damage in a yard on Gilbert Street.

In Mansfield, huge tree snapped in half in morning high winds. Crews working to restore power. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/d4vpjpf1jF — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2023

In a Facebook post, Marlboro police said, “We’re receiving reports of street flooding in several areas. Some roads may be impassable so please don’t try to drive through the flooded areas unless you have a boat. Stay safe!”

We're receiving reports of street flooding in several areas. Some roads may be impassable so please don't try to drive through the flooded areas unless you have boat. Stay safe! Posted by Marlborough Police Department - MA on Friday, August 18, 2023

Video sent in by a Boston 25 viewer showed heavy rain in Billerica. Boston 25 meteorologists said that during severe weather, it is important to stay off the roads and stay inside.

In Weymouth, video sent in by a viewer showed a large tree down in a parking lot.

In Brockton, cars were seen driving through high flood waters as heavy rain poured down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW