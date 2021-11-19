Trees of Hope event to benefit Esperanza Shelter

Nov. 19—The annual Holiday Trees of Hope event benefiting Esperanza Shelter in Santa Fe will take place in person and virtually from Nov. 20-30.

The fully decorated trees that will be auctioned to benefit the shelter are on display at the Drury Plaza Hotel, 828 Paseo de Peralta.

Now marking its 45th year in the community, Esperanza Shelter houses victims of domestic violence and their children. The shelter also has expanded its programs, offering life skills training to help victims of domestic violence get back on their feet, trauma counseling for adults and children, social media campaigns and outreach to teach teens about dating violence, and a 52-week program aimed at rehabilitating offenders.

Visit esperanzashelter.org for more information.