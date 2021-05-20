Trees pull carbon out of air, fighting climate change. Let’s plant 1 trillion of them

1 / 2

Trees pull carbon out of air, fighting climate change. Let’s plant 1 trillion of them

Kay Granger
·3 min read

To win the future, we need to embrace bold ideas and innovative, long-term climate solutions. As we chart solutions to address climate concerns, we must remember that we owe it to future generations to be responsible stewards of our environment — as well as our economy.

The Trillion Trees Act, which I’m proud to again reintroduce this Congress, is a solution designed to do just that.

Despite the marvels of modern technology, planting trees remains the largest, most cost-effective and most environmentally friendly method we have for sequestering carbon. Trees naturally remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in their roots, bark, and branches, all while filtering pollution and emitting pure oxygen.

Studies show that planting a trillion trees worldwide would sequester 205 gigatons of carbon, roughly two-thirds of all the man-made carbon emissions created since the Industrial Revolution.

The Trillion Trees Act, led by my friend and colleague Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, the House Natural Resources Committee’s lead Republican, will solidify the U.S. as a global leader of the World Economic Forum’s One Trillion Trees Initiative to conserve, restore and grow a trillion trees worldwide.

The Trillion Trees Act is based on a three-pronged approach of tree regeneration, management and use. This approach will help us plant more trees, protect our forests and produce more wood products, from the simple No. 2 pencil to the building blocks of housing — creating American jobs as we cut pollutants.

Among other provisions, the Trillion Trees Act would provide funding to promote urban and rural reforestation, prioritize work where forests can store more carbon and accelerate projects that restore national forests at high risk of wildfires.

Unlike the Democrats’ progressive Green New Deal, the bipartisan Trillion Trees Act wouldn’t punish American industry or workers. Instead, it would offer a new, transferable tax credit that incentivizes sustainable residential and commercial buildings— encouraging us all to be part of the solution.

Our own Fort Worth streets and neighborhoods have already committed to delivering results for the next generation. Things have been blooming across Fort Worth, and it’s not just because life in our community is returning to normal once again.

The nonprofit Texas Blossoms, which started as the local neighborhood revitalization project “Eastside Blossoms,” has been beautifying our city with blossoming trees since 2014. Its story has even deeper roots in our city, tracing back to a wish from the late local industrialist Charles Tandy, who wanted to honor his wife by planting thousands of cherry blossoms by the Trinity River. His idea endures, with some Texas tweaks: nearly 1,500 trees — not cherry blossoms, but varieties better adapted to the Texas heat — planted by Texas Blossoms now bloom across Fort Worth.

Just as the Trillion Trees Act would encourage all Americans to responsibly use and manage our rich natural resources, the spirit of community service drives Texas Blossoms. Volunteers plant most of the trees, while local private industry assists with resources and funding.

To date, the trees planted by Texas Blossoms have absorbed almost 14 tons of carbon dioxide and intercepted more than 211,000 gallons of polluted rain runoff, showing the power of trees to protect our environment for future generations.

Climate change is an unfortunate reality. However, one crucial solution we should focus on to address climate change and ensure a low-carbon future is perhaps the simplest: trees.

Here in Fort Worth, the work continues every day to reduce our carbon footprint through tree planting. In Washington, the Trillion Trees Act should be the first priority on the conservation agenda.

This bipartisan bill gives every community in America the chance to be a part of the solution. Our country must unite in its mission to make our air cleaner and our country greener. I know that Fort Worth will.

Rep. Kay Granger represents the 12th Congressional District and is the top-ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Immigrant optimism' credited with helping ethnic minority pupils outperform white peers

    “Immigrant optimism” can lead to schoolchildren from ethnic minorities outperforming their white peers, an equalities chief has said. Having a religious upbringing can also help children develop a sense of discipline, according to Dr Tony Sewell, chair of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. Addressing MPs on the education select committee, Dr Sewell said he did not agree with stereotypes that ethnic minority pupils are likely to feel "isolated" at Oxford or Cambridge as they are not accustomed to rituals. He claimed that religious pupils from ethnic minorities are well-equipped for Oxbridge traditions such as formal dinners as they are used to "rituals". When asked whether religion had an input in disparities in pupil attainment, Dr Sewell told MPs: "I think we can see that it can be a positive effect. I do think particularly from ethnic minorities. "Sometimes there's stereotypes around the fact that we're not used to rituals. If you send an ethnic minority pupil to Oxford University, they're going to kind of feel isolated. "Culturally if you come from a religious background you are used to ritualistic backgrounds. So, having dinners and whatever and standing up and down and putting your hands on your head - all those kinds of things that you would do in a context that might be difficult - I find that in fact we're very good at that. "Discipline as well - it helps in discipline. So I can see how, in a very positive way, religion is part of, almost, that immigrant optimism." His comments came after the commission concluded that geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion all impact life chances more than racism. The landmark report - commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement - found children from many ethnic communities do as well or better than white pupils in compulsory education, with black Caribbean pupils the only group to perform less well. Dr Sewell was being questioned by MPs as part of their inquiry into why white working class students underperform in education compared to other ethnic groups. During the hearing, Dr Sewell suggested that state schools should have teachers who are dedicated to getting pupils into Oxbridge and other top universities from early on, like in the private sector. He said: "Maybe it's shared within an academy or whatever, but really working with those young people from upstream, beginning to build that aspiration with them, but particularly with their families. "That's another intervention that you work with the families to understand the real value of higher education and we think that would work particularly with white pupils from poor backgrounds." Dr Sewell said that in some private schools - where they have dedicated staff who talk to pupils about Oxbridge early - children have a "real academic confidence" and know about the colleges by Year 8. "Why should that just be for one group? Maybe we have those kinds of teachers, or that kind of resource, in our state schools," he added.

  • Biden irks Israel by weighing in on violence between Jews and Arabs

    The Biden administration's public and private comments on the inter-communal violence between Jews and Arabs in Israel have irked Israeli officials.What they're saying: One Israeli official lamenting the U.S. intervention asked me: "Would Israel dare to weigh in on the George Floyd killing?"Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The crisis in Jerusalem and the escalation in Gaza led to the worst inter-communal violence Israel has seen since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000, though it has died down in recent days.The violence has been worst in mixed cities with significant Jewish and Arab populations. Arabs have attacked Jews and burned synagogues, while Jews have violently targeted Arabs.President Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken have raised the violence in all of their recent calls with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.They also made their concerns public in official readouts. The White House said Biden had raised "grave concerns" about the violence with Netanyahu and “encouraged continued steps to hold violent extremists accountable."Between the lines: Previous administrations have refrained from touching this particular hot potato. But the scenes from Israeli cities — in particular the viral images of an Arab man allegedly being lynched by a Jewish mob — have resonated in the U.S. and likely drove the Biden administration to respond, one senior Democrat told me.The state of play: Israeli authorities have been accused of coming down much harder on Arabs than on Jews.Most of the 1,200 arrests and all 120 indictments submitted to date have been against Arabs.Zoom in: Some of the worst violence has taken place in Lod, near Tel Aviv, where one Jew and one Arab have been killed during widespread riots.After the local police chief said Tuesday in a meeting with Jewish and Arab residents that there had been “terrorists on both sides," he was criticized by the man who appointed him just a few months ago.Public Security Minister Amir Ohana claimed there was "no symmetry” because Arabs had carried out most of the attacks.What to watch: The umbrella organization of the Arab minority in Israel announced the biggest general strike in 20 years on Tuesday, with many Arab citizens of Israel staying home from work at Jewish-owned businesses and even hospitals.The bottom line: It will take a long time to repair the damage to Arab-Israeli coexistence inside Israel.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fact check: CDC's new guidance for fully vaccinated people is not 'out of the blue'

    Social media users have shared the misleading claim that updated CDC guidelines for vaccinated people prove the agency somehow lied. This is false.

  • Biden's Climate Chops Face A Big Test On Old-Growth Forests

    As the administration lays out an aggressive climate and conservation agenda, the Forest Service has primed logging projects in carbon-rich forests.

  • Joe Biden proves an elusive target for Republicans. After Cheney fight, their focus is back on the president

    Republicans and their allies renew attacks on President Joe Biden, a strategy that has had little success.

  • Israel and Hamas trade attacks after Biden expresses support for cease-fire

    Israel has also thanked the Biden administration for blocking a U.N. Security Council statement criticizing its actions in Gaza.

  • Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 3

    Join your fave friends, Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman on September 7 as they grow up in the wildest jungle of all: New York City! The sky’s the limit as they bust out of their rescue habitat at the zoo for adventures and pursue their dreams in the city.

  • Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' to premiere at Tribeca

    The Steven Soderbergh crime drama “No Sudden Move,” a film shot last year with safety protocols in the midst of the pandemic, will premiere as the centerpiece gala at the Tribeca Film Festival next month. Festival organizers said Thursday that “No Sudden Move” will debut June 18 in an outdoor screening in Battery Park during the New York festival, which is to be held with a mixture of indoor and outdoor screenings throughout the city.

  • Shohei Ohtani struggles with reduced velocity in loss to Cleveland

    The Angels' two-way star's repertoire averages 3-7 mph slower than usual, but Shohei Ohtani stays in game after leaving mound with no injury concerns.

  • Kleberg County declares disaster from flooding

    Kleberg County declares disaster from flooding, FEMA dome opens

  • MLB 2021 odds: Cubs' chances of winning NL Central, World Series

    With a quarter of the 2021 season done, which MLB team has the best odds of being this years World Series champions?

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Toyota Suspending Production at 2 Japan Plants

    Toyota (NYSE: TM) announced in a tersely worded press release Tuesday that it is halting productions at three production lines, located in two of its factories in Japan. Reporting on the matter, Reuters said more specifically that the culprit was the global shortage of computer chips. In its press release, Toyota stressed that these are "only vehicles which affect delivery to customers."

  • Olympics: Australian cyclist Porte eyes medal five years after Rio crash

    Australian road cyclist Richie Porte is eyeing the medal podium at the Tokyo Games and hopes to banish memories of his painful Olympic debut at Rio five years ago. Porte, who finished third in last year's Tour de France, will lead Australia's assault on the road cycling at Tokyo after being confirmed in the team with Jack Haig and Cameron Meyer on Thursday.

  • Group suspends Mississippi Medicaid expansion ballot initiative after court ruling

    An organizing committee working to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Mississippi called “Yes on 76" suspended its campaign Wednesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The decision to drop efforts comes after the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last Friday the state's entire ballot initiative process is “unworkable and inoperative” due to outdated language in the state's constitution. Why it matters: Ballot initiatives have been an effective tool in getting Medicaid expansion passed in conservative states that are traditionally against the measure.Six states have expanded Medicaid through ballot initiatives.Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons (R) withdrew plans to expand Medicaid, in his state after the state legislature refused the fund the expansion.By the numbers: About 25% of Mississippi's population receives health benefits under Medicaid or CHIP, a 2020 annual report shows.Supporters of Initiative 76 estimated the expansion would extend coverage to about 200,000 more people.The federal government currently pays about 82% of Medicaid expenses in Mississippi. What they're saying: The 'Yes on 76' coalition will continue to "urge elected leaders in Mississippi to expand Medicaid to deliver healthcare, help keep our rural hospitals open and bring our tax dollars home from Washington," per a statement. "We’ve witnessed unprecedented support for Medicaid expansion in recent weeks, and we are committed to keeping up the momentum that our campaign has created."The other side: While Medicaid expansion was a top issue during the 2019 gubernatorial election, Mississippi's Governor Tate Reeves (R) opposes expansion, "making it unlikely that the state will take up expansion through legislation," the Kaiser Family Foundation notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ABC Will “Continue To Evaluate” Pilots Including Kevin Costner’s ‘National Parks’, ‘Triage’ Still Active & Why It Passed On Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer Comedy

    ABC believes that its year-round development cycle will mean that it can give creators of pilots such as Kevin Costner’s National Parks and Epic from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis a better shot of landing on the schedule. The Disney-owned network still has a number of pilot projects in various states of […]

  • Can bats halt bulldozers at overgrown Kendall golf course? Some neighbors hope so

    Calusa homeowners fought for years to stop construction of 550 houses on the defunct, overgrown golf course in the middle of their neighborhood. But nothing, it seems, can stem sprawl in West Kendall.

  • Berlin Zoo Says its Young Polar Bear's Parents Are Siblings, Clerical Error Led to Breeding Match

    Genetic testing revealed Hertha, a popular polar bear at Tierpark Berlin Zoo in Germany, is the daughter of two siblings

  • A few good women: Canada taps female generals amid military misconduct cases

    Canada is putting women generals into some of its most senior military posts, including one to run logistics for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, after a series of misconduct allegations were levied against top male officers. Critics have complained the armed forces were not doing enough to address systemic problems with sexual harassment, identified in a landmark 2015 report. Admiral Art McDonald lasted barely six weeks in the job of chief of the defense staff, Canada's top soldier, before stepping down in February for what were later revealed to be sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Adama Traore: How George Floyd's death energised French protests

    New laws in France have increased police powers at a time when their use of force is under scrutiny.