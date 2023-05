Trees shake on Guam as Typhoon Mawar closes in

STORY: Video posted to social media showed palm trees swaying as strong winds whipped the island, causing branches to fall.

The U.S. National Weather service warned of destructive winds lasting possibly until Thursday morning.

The Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense said on its website at 1815 local time that an Extreme Wind Warning was in effect for the northeastern part of Guam.