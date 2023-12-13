Treffert Studios combines technology, creativity to support neurodiversity in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — As it approaches the end of its first year, the Treffert Center and its umbrella of services reflects on its new endeavors, looking forward to what's to come in 2024.

Treffert Studios, 231 N. National Ave., opened this spring in a partnership between SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac and Moraine Park Technical College as a way for the SSM Health Treffert Center to expand its services, focusing on the strengths and neurodiversity of children and young adults and helping them develop trade skills.

The space includes creative opportunities for art, music, video games, video or audio streaming, and more, alongside a mental health clinic with multimedia-based treatments and education.

The main atrium, open to the public along with the rest of the studio side, hosts a number of classes and club activities — including a simple baking class in the attached kitchen. A sensory garden out back offers space for relaxation and decompression.

"We are just getting our toes wet with what we can use this space for," Medical Director of Child Psychiatry Jeremy Chapman said.

The SSM Health Treffert Studios includes a sensory garden with a waterfall and zen garden.

Every step of the studio's design was intentional, according to SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac's director of Behavioral Health Community-Based Services, Meg Puddy. To create an adaptable and sensory-friendly environment, the architects and studio leaders consulted with those who would use the studio, as well as nationally known academic and autism rights activist Temple Grandin.

More programs throughout the space focus on art, homework, fitness and board, video and tabletop games, with access to resources like a 3D printer, a recording studio, musical instruments, game consoles and other supplies.

For instance, Behavior Health Technician Spencer Depies, who is also a certified personal trainer, leads the fitness program and works on motor skills for a variety of abilities, utilizing yoga balls, kettle bells and more to promote movement.

Spencer Depies leads some of the programming at Treffert Studios, including focuses on fitness and accessible cooking.

Different activities depend on different clients in the center: if someone has difficulty with grip strength, for example, Depies will instead focus on what they can do to offer more flexibility in their life.

"Sometimes, there's not going to be things they can do, and I want to create more coping mechanisms that are like, 'OK, maybe I can't do this, but how can I self-regulate and do it in a different circumstance?'" he said.

Many of the resources in the studio were donated, including art supplies and a grand piano, and Tons of Fun Costumes, which closed in March 2022, sold its stock of costumes, hats and props to the space at a 90% discount.

When Tons of Fun Costumes closed on Ninth Street last year, Jeremy Chapman saw potential for Treffert Studios. Owner Sharon Bonzelet was more than happy to sell the stock of costumes at a 90% discount for the studio.

The studio builds on the legacy of Dr. Darold Treffert and the impact of the Treffert Center

Two waterfalls at the entrance and in the garden of the studio are a particular tribute to Darold Treffert, who had said he'd come up with some of his best ideas sitting and pondering in front of his own waterfall at home, according to Puddy.

Treffert was a Fond du Lac-born and internationally renowned researcher in autism, hyperlexia, savant syndrome and related conditions, whose research approach invited individuals, families and communities in America and beyond to "explore the potential of the human mind," focusing on strengths rather than limitations, according to the Treffert Center website.

"All of us are pretty open and aware of our own limitations and challenges," Chapman said. "I think it’s pretty well circulated that I’m absent-minded and I have raging ADHD, but one of my strengths is in some other areas of clinical stuff, with the creative stuff."

Dr. Darold Treffert authored several books, including "Extraordinary People" and "Islands of Genius."

The Treffert Center was established in 2016 to provide multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment of not only autism, but also behavioral and communication disorders in children and adults.

The center also houses the Treffert Library, with resources on neurodiversity and diversity and inclusion, and the daycare and after-school center Treffert Academy — all focused on the strengths-based "Treffert Approach."

The North Fond du Lac charter school Treffert Way for the Exceptional Mind, a partnership between the Treffert Center and the North Fond du Lac School District, also utilizes his teachings.

Treffert Studios is just the latest for supporting the community in and beyond Fond du Lac, adding a safe space and opportunities to learn trade skills. Beyond the center's reach, it also allows for collaboration with MPTC students for training courses, mentorships and internships.

"The vision (of the studio) was really not only to carry forward Treffert’s work, but to fill the gaps," Puddy said.

Treffert retired in 1991 and died in late 2020, but his worldwide reach continues through several of his written works, including "Extraordinary People" and "Islands of Genius."

The studio is for all, regardless of age or ability

Chapman said to think of the studio as a community center, and isn't limited to clients, certain age ranges or only people with autism.

"Picture a burger place that's famous for its burgers but has a whole menu of delicious food," he said. "We're kind of famous for autism stuff, that's our expertise, but I have patients who aren't autistic that come in for ADHD or anxiety treatment and also benefit from what we offer."

Those who use studio resources often bring friends and family members, and some come in just for one thing on the programming list, like weekly game nights.

An upcoming event at the studio is the Holiday Hullabaloo from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 20. Activities include art projects, cookie decorating and a holiday music sing-along. The cost is $10 per family, and while it is open for all, an RSVP is requested for planning purposes by calling 920-921-8100 or emailing gina.rieder@ssmhealth.com.

Updates on the studio and its programming, as well as resources beyond the studio, are posted on the SSM Health Treffert Studios Facebook page, including a weekly podcast with Chapman and other medical providers every Wednesday from the studio's recording booth.

The full list of activities, including cost and how to register, is available on the Treffert Studios section of the SSM Health website, ssmhealth.com.

More about the Treffert Center is available at ssmhealth.com/treffert-center, including how to find a provider or get started with the center.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

