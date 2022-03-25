Trelleborg Shares Rally After $2.3 Billion Sale of Tire Unit

Charles Daly
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Trelleborg AB saw its share price jump as much as 27% during early trading in Stockholm after agreeing to sell the tires business on which the Swedish industrial group was founded more than a century ago.

In what is one of the company’s most sweeping reorganizations since it was established in 1905, the Wheel Systems unit will be sold to Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. for 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

For Trelleborg, the sale of its tire business on a cash and debt free basis means it can focus more on “engineered polymer solutions” for its key markets such as healthcare, automation and aerospace, according to a statement Friday.

The sale “improves our profitability and capital efficiency, while the transaction also reduces our cyclicality,” Trelleborg Chief Executive Officer Peter Nilsson said.

Trelleborg will net an estimated capital gain of 6 billion Swedish kronor ($639 million) as a result of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2022. Separately, the company announced that it plans to buy back shares totaling 400 million kronor.

The transaction will also prompt a review of the company’s financial targets, according to the CEO.

“Now the real challenge begins as Trelleborg becomes a much smaller company that needs to show that it can grow organically, drive margins and make value added acquisitions,” equity research analysts at Svenska Handelsbanken said in a note.

