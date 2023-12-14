Treme business owner fears nearby homeless encampment is growing
The Ohtani contract keeps getting weirder and weirder.
iSeeCars found that the number of new car dealers selling EVs has more than tripled in the last three years.
Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro owners can now play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles though their VR headset.
The proposed move aims to create a "world class entertainment district" in Alexandria.
Etsy is the latest company to lay off staff in 2023. The online retailer is letting go of 11 percent of its staff in the company’s first significant staffing cut in recent years.
Many, if not most, generative AI tech vendors argue that fair use entitles them to train AI models on copyrighted material scraped from the internet -- even if they don't get permission from the rightsholders. OpenAI today announced that it's reached an agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based owner of publications including Business Insider and Politico, to train its generative AI models on the publisher's content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI's viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It's OpenAI's second such arrangement with a news organization after the startup said that it would license some of the The Associated Press' archives for model training.
If you tried clicking a link on X and got redirected to an error page with spilled ice cream, you're not alone. In owner Elon Musk's effort to completely rebrand every last bit of Twitter to X, maybe the T in the URL was too close to Twitter? There was the time when a group of journalists were personally banned for sharing links to ElonJet, a bot tracking publicly available data about Musk's private jet, but the platform was so broken that these journalists were still able to join a Twitter Space, which Musk and his friend Jason Calacanis joined.
Xbox has brought is Cloud Gaming service to Meta Quest VR headset devices, as both companies said it would at the launch of the latest Quest 3 hardware earlier this year. The Xbox Cloud Gaming app has a beta label, and it's limited to Quest 2, Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets (sorry OG Quest owners) but it basically delivers a huge-screen virtual cloud gaming experience so long as you have a compatible controller to work with and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.
Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over 2 million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.
Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.
In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.
Sony’s 2023 Wrap-Up is now available. The recap reflects on your PS5 or PS4 gaming habits from the past year. The new version will sum up your most-played games, tally your total hours and assign an algorithmic “gaming style.”
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
James Lowry may not be a household name, but his history is part of the Black experience in America. Lowry grew up in Chicago, spent time in the Peace Corps in the early 1960s and was the first Black person hired as a McKinsey consultant in 1968. Kobie Fuller, a general partner at Upfront Ventures, has been working with a customized approach to generative AI, he calls it Kobie AI, as a way to rethink the blog post as an interactive vehicle.
Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro introduced Tuesday a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters to India, marking the company's official entry into the world’s most populous country and biggest two-wheeler market. Gogoro CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that the company sees India as a central hub for manufacturing and plans to export its smartscooters from the country to other markets, starting with neighboring country Nepal. Gogoro kicked off its strategic entry into India with a battery-swapping network aimed at business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa.
Tesla's purchase agreement for the Foundation Series Cybertruck contains the controversial clause warning customers that they could be sued if they sell their vehicles within one year of buying it.
Tesla's warning to Cybertruck resellers and scalpers appears to be back. An apparent early Cybertruck buyer claims they spotted Tesla's $50,000 legal threat again in an order agreement for the electric pickup. On Friday, they posted a screenshot of the clause to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum.
The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll.
Despite delays, the plan to connect Tumblr's blogging site to the wider world of decentralized social media, also known as the "fediverse," is still on, it seems. Over a year ago, Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg — whose company acquired Tumblr from Verizon in 2019 -- posted on Twitter that the site would "soon" add support for ActivityPub, the protocol powering Twitter/X rival Mastodon and other decentralized social apps. To complicate matters further, Tumblr recently cut a number of staff, relocating many to other projects within its parent company Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Pocket Casts and more, including the recently acquired Texts.com.