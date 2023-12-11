‘Tremendous’ 18-year-old shot dead in duck hunting accident, Missouri officials say

An 18-year-old was fatally shot while hunting ducks in Missouri, according to officials.

Trent Busch, of Winfield, died from a gunshot wound following a Dec. 10 hunting accident at the Ted Shanks Conservation Area, according to a press release from Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte.

Busch was reportedly shot by someone in his hunting party, officials told KSDK.

The incident is being investigated by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation, but authorities do not suspect any malicious intent, officials say.

Busch attended Winfield High School and was described as “a tremendous young man who will be sorely missed by our staff, students, and community” in a Winfield R-IV School District Facebook post on Dec. 11.

“He was loved by students and staff and his loss leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled,” Superintendent Rod Hamlett said.

The Ted Shanks Conservation Area is about 110 miles northwest of St. Louis.

10-year-old deer hunter shoots man in buttocks while unloading rifle, MN sheriff says

11-year-old dies days after hunting accident with sister, Mississippi deputies say

Dead fox found in truck near deer’s body, sparking poaching investigation, cops say