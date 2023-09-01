Tremonton man charged in connection with series of Box Elder County arsons

A Tremonton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of arsons in Box Elder County. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office has been investigating six cases of arson that took place throughout the month of July. Police say Chance Jon Cutler, 21, confessed to the arsons during a police interview on Aug. 19, according to a police booking affidavit.

Cutler first became a suspect after multiple witnesses recognized his truck — a maroon Chevy pickup with a white decal in the rear right window reading "locally hated" — in the area of the fires after they were lit, the affidavit alleges.

Cutler told police he used a lighter to set a semitruck trailer on fire, which was confirmed by a witness, the affidavit states. Police said only the metal frame and some small metal parts remained after the fire.

He admitted to starting a field on fire near the Box Elder County Landfill by using a firework, and lighting a house on fire at 2900 N. 2800 West in Corinne, the affidavit states.

In another instance, police say Cutler reported that two dogs had been left alone in a camp trailer, a trailer that several hours later was reported to be on fire. "(Cutler) explained to me that he was upset that the dogs were left there and used a lighter to set paper inside the trailer on fire," according to the affidavit.

Cutler also admitted to using a firework that shot sparks to set a field of sagebrush on fire, then leaving the firework in a river northwest of the field, the affidavit says. Police say the damage from the fire likely exceeds $5,000.

He is also accused of lighting a barn on fire using a firework, burning a car parked inside and a large amount of hay, with damages at a minimum of $500.

Cutler was charged with two counts of aggravated arson following a prior offense, a first-degree felony; and four counts of arson involving another's property, one a third-degree felony, one a class A misdemeanor and two class B misdemeanors. Cutler also faces a charge of criminal trespassing with the intention to annoy, injure, commit a crime or incite fear, a class B misdemeanor.

Police say Cutler has been convicted of arson and aggravated arson in the past, and argued that he would pose a danger to the community if released on bail.

Cutler is scheduled to appear in 1st District Court on Sept. 26.