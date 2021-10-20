Trempealeau Police Department vehicle involved in crash, officer cited

Oct. 19—A Trempealeau Police Department squad car was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the village of Trempealeau Monday afternoon, the police department said in a news release. A police officer was eventually cited in the incident.

The officer, on duty in a marked police vehicle, was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the intersection of 3rd Street and Fremont Street on Monday at about 5:42 p.m., the police department said.

The officer was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign.

One person was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to a Mayo Clinic Health System facility in La Crosse and treated for minor injuries, the department said.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department is investigating and handling reconstruction of the accident. The incident is still under investigation.

The Trempealeau Fire Department and First Responders and Galesville Police Department also assisted in the incident.