Trench Solutions Inc.'s (CVE:TSI) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Trench Solutions''s (CVE:TSI) stock is up by a considerable 27% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Trench Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Trench Solutions is:

0.6% = CA$5.6k ÷ CA$905k (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Trench Solutions' Earnings Growth And 0.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Trench Solutions' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 13%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. In spite of this, Trench Solutions was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 53% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Trench Solutions' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Trench Solutions fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Trench Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Trench Solutions doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Trench Solutions has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 6 risks we have identified for Trench Solutions by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.