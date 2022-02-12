New Zealand tries earworm 80s hits to flush out protesters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Trevor Mallard
    New Zealand politician

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some countries might send in a riot squad to disperse trespassing protesters. In New Zealand, authorities turned on the sprinklers and Barry Manilow.

Initial moves to try and flush out several hundred protesters who have been camped on Parliament's grassy grounds since Tuesday had little effect.

The protesters, who have been voicing their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates, responded to the soaking from the sprinklers by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water.

When a downpour hit Saturday, their numbers only grew. Protesters brought in bales of straw, which they scattered on the increasingly sodden grounds at Parliament. Some shouted, others danced and one group performed an Indigenous Maori haka.

By evening, Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard had come up with a new plan to make the protesters uncomfortable: using a sound system to blast out vaccine messages, Barry Manilow songs and the 1980s earworm hit “Macarena” on a repeat loop.

Protesters responded by playing their own tunes, including Twister Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The protest began when a convoy of trucks and cars drove to Parliament from around the nation, inspired by protests in Canada. At first there were more than 1,000 protesters but that number dwindled as the week wore on before growing again on Saturday.

Police have been taking a more hands-off approach since Thursday, when they arrested 122 people and charged many of them with trespassing or obstruction. Police, who have been wearing protective vests but haven't been using riot gear or carrying guns, had tried to slowly advance on the protesters.

But that resulted in a number of physical confrontations. A video of two female officers briefly dragging a naked woman by her hair from amid a scuffle went viral.

In a response to questions from The Associated Press, New Zealand police said they did not remove the woman’s clothing as some people had claimed online, and that she had been naked for “some time” before her arrest. Police also said the images and videos didn't provide the full context of the protest activity or the situation that police faced.

Still, the scuffles seemed to prompt a strategic rethink by police, who appeared more content to wait it out as the week wore on. But by Friday, Mallard, the Parliament speaker, had seen enough, and told staff to turn on the sprinklers overnight.

“I ordered them on,” he confirmed to the AP.

“No one who is here is here legally, and if they’re getting wet from below as well as above, they’re likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home,” Mallard said, according to news organization Stuff.

“Some people have suggested we add the vaccine in the water, but I don’t think it works that way," he joked.

Mallard told media he was responsible for the sound system loop as well.

Some of the protesters’ vehicles have remained parked in the middle of streets around Parliament, forcing some street closures. The National Library and many cafes and bars in the area have closed their doors while the protest plays out. Police said one protester had a medical event on Friday evening and an ambulance was unable to reach him because of the vehicles blocking the streets, resulting in a delay before he was treated.

Among the protesters’ grievances is the requirement in New Zealand that certain workers get vaccinated against COVID-19, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel. Many protesters also oppose mask mandates — such as those in stores and among children over about age 8 in classrooms — and champion the ideal of more “freedom.”

Parliament’s grounds have often been the site of peaceful protests, although mass campouts are unusual. Typically at least some politicians will come out to listen to the concerns of protesters, but politicians reconvening at Parliament after a summer break were in rare unison by not acknowledging the protesters.

New Zealand was spared the worst of the pandemic after it closed its borders and implemented strict lockdowns, limiting the spread of the virus. The nation has reported just 53 virus deaths among its population of 5 million.

But some have grown weary of the restrictions. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week said the country would end its quarantine requirements for incoming travelers in stages as it reopened its borders. With about 77% of New Zealanders vaccinated, Ardern has also promised she won’t impose more lockdowns.

An outbreak of the omicron variant has been growing, with New Zealand reporting a record 454 new community cases Saturday. But none of the 27 people hospitalized from the outbreak needed to be in intensive care beds.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The tiny vaquita porpoise now numbers less than 10. Can they be saved?

    The rare marine mammal is facing an existential threat from fishing nets. Scientists hope they can be saved, but time is running out Vaquitas continue to face a host of threats, including a lucrative illegal fishing industry, political apathy, and conservation measures that have been largely ineffective. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The vaquita, the world’s tiniest marine mammal, has long teetered on the brink of extinction. The population of porpoises marked with black ringed eyes and smiling,

  • Case of Black FedEx Driver Who Says Two White Men Shot At Him Draws DOJ Attention

    Federal law enforcement officials are looking into a white father and son who allegedly chased and fired shots at D’Monterrio Gibson, a 24-year-old Black FedEx delivery driver, moments after he delivered a package in a predominantly white section of Brookhaven, Miss. Carlos Moore, the driver’s lawyer, tells TIME that he has had conversations about the late January incident with officials inside the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights division and was told by Brookhaven Police that the FBI collected materials related to the case on Thursday. “The federal government is taking this seriously and we do believe that they are looking into it for [possible] hate crime,” says Moore.

  • Young US hockey team beats Canada to start Olympics 2-0

    It's no secret the young United States men's hockey team is fast and skilled. Answering all the questions raised about their youth and inexperience, the U.S. went toe to toe with Canada in a bruising matchup between the longtime rivals. Using not just speed and skill but also a healthy dose of physicality against bigger, stronger opponents, the Americans emerged with a hard-earned 4-2 victory Saturday and are unbeaten in two games at the Olympics.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Target Of Latest Kanye West Song Threat

    It’s not only Pete Davidson who has to watch out if Kanye West rolls up to 30 Rock. In a track released Thursday called “City of Gods,” West muses about taking his revenge on SNL, not coincidentally where his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend Davidson works. “This afternoon a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL […]

  • U.S. says 'distinct possibility' that Russia could invade Ukraine during the Olympics

    The Biden administration believes there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, but U.S.

  • New York City set to fire 3,000 unvaccinated workers -report

    New York City plans to fire roughly 3,000 municipal workers by the end of this week for failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The move comes even as the state of New York prepares to join other U.S. states and cities in lifting many COVID-19 restrictions amid a sharp decline in infections linked to the Omicron variant. Bill de Blasio, Adams' predecessor as mayor, in December ordered all public and private sector workers in the city to get inoculated with the vaccines.

  • New York City’s Greatest Art Museum Is a Killer Workout

    Black Star/AlamyThere’s an art collection in New York that includes pieces by Albers, Dubuffet, Léger, Murakami, and Bertoia. It has some of the largest Frank Stellas in existence, and (possibly) the largest Lichtenstein. You’ve probably overlooked it. It’s entirely free, just requires a bit of legwork. The museum is Manhattan, and the galleries are lobbies that you’ve likely passed without a second thought.Is it strange to go into a lobby with no intention of going anywhere else in a building?

  • New York City Expected to Fire 3,000 Unvaccinated Employees on Friday

    New York City is expected to fire as many as 3,000 municipal workers on Friday for not complying with the city's vaccine mandate.

  • Thousands of unvaccinated New York municipal workers could lose jobs Friday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Thousands of unvaccinated New York City municipal workers are up against a deadline on Friday to get a COVID-19 shot or get fired, with Mayor Eric Adams apparently determined to carry out the terminations despite an outcry from union leaders. "We're not firing them - people are quitting," Adams said in response to a question about the vaccine mandate at a Thursday news conference in the Bronx, where he was announcing a healthy food initiative. The mayor appears willing to carry through on the terminations even as the state of New York prepares to join other U.S. states and cities in lifting many COVID-19 restrictions, with the recent surge in infections linked to the Omicron variant abating.

  • A New Version Of The Mueller Report Reveals That Mueller Declined To Charge Donald Trump Jr. And Roger Stone With Computer Crimes

    The document was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News.View Entire Post ›

  • Follow the Sharpie: Prosecutors probing Donald Trump are sitting on 'tons' of documents bearing his handwriting, sources tell Insider

    Manhattan prosecutors have assembled a large cache of potentially damaging financial documents bearing Donald Trump's tell-tale Sharpie marks, sources tell Insider.

  • Peter Navarro Gets Testy When Asked If Kamala Harris Can Throw Out Election Results

    "No, no, no, no, no, no!" the former Trump aide reacted to the questions posed by MSNBC's Ari Melber.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Names Federal Law That Could Block Trump From White House Return

    Glenn Kirschner spots a legal "danger zone" that may keep the former president out of office.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Literally Chews Out Trump Over Toilet-Clogging Bombshell

    "Yummy … yummy … pass the salt please," Michael Steele said, commenting on new reports about the former president's mishandling of White House documents.

  • GOP Sen Candidate Shoots At Biden, Pelosi Lookalikes In 'Disgusting' Ad

    Arizona candidate Jim Lamon’s spot was slammed as "pathetic” as critics denounced him for threatening violence.

  • Rock-filled dumpster not placed by Canada government to incite protester violence

    Social media posts claim a dumpster full of rocks was placed in central Ottawa by Canada's government to incite violence by "Freedom Convoy" protesters opposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates. This is false; the owner of the company that leased the container said it had been there since before the protest to collect rubble from work on a nearby parking garage, and an AFP journalist confirmed that it has now been removed from the site."Canadian Government leaving dumpsters full of rocks in the streets

  • Canadian judge issues order to end bridge blockade, allowing police to arrest protesters

    A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

  • Police, protesters still at Ambassador Bridge blockade as night falls

    The Canada trucker protest that closed the Ambassador Bridge is in its fourth day, leading to disruptions in the auto industry and elsewhere.

  • Trump Owes It All to McConnell’s ‘Disgraceful Dereliction of Duty’

    Drew Angerer/GettyOne year ago, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Donald Trump, who just a couple of weeks earlier had been the President of the United States. Three years from now, he could be that again, thanks to the Republicans who knew better but nonetheless let him off the hook.The vote was 57-43 in favor of convicting Trump for inciting the Capitol riot. This was the citizen militia portion of Trump’s months-long attempted coup, which had begun in earnest when he convinced tens of millions

  • Republican delegate wants Maryland's popular governor impeached

    A Republican state delegate, who is seeking the party's nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race, is calling for impeaching the current governor. Delegate Dan Cox, R-District 4, whose district encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House detailing six articles of impeachment. Cox wants Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to be tried by the state Senate for malfeasance in office, misuse of police power, violations of separation of powers and theft of the people's liberty and property.