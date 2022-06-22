The Trend Of High Returns At AltynGold (LON:ALTN) Has Us Very Interested

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of AltynGold (LON:ALTN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AltynGold:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$17m ÷ (US$81m - US$9.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, AltynGold has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AltynGold compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AltynGold here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that AltynGold is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 24% on its capital. In addition to that, AltynGold is employing 38% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that AltynGold has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Given the stock has declined 38% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with AltynGold (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

