The Trend Of High Returns At Azeus Systems Holdings (SGX:BBW) Has Us Very Interested

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Azeus Systems Holdings' (SGX:BBW) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Azeus Systems Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = HK$65m ÷ (HK$264m - HK$83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Azeus Systems Holdings has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Azeus Systems Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Azeus Systems Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Azeus Systems Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 36% on its capital. In addition to that, Azeus Systems Holdings is employing 111% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 32% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Azeus Systems Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Azeus Systems Holdings has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Azeus Systems Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

