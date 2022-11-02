The Trend Of High Returns At Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bumitama Agri:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = Rp5.4t ÷ (Rp20t - Rp1.7t) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Bumitama Agri has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Bumitama Agri's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bumitama Agri.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bumitama Agri Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Bumitama Agri. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 29%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 43%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Bumitama Agri's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Bumitama Agri has. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Bumitama Agri does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

