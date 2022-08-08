The Trend Of High Returns At Cogstate (ASX:CGS) Has Us Very Interested

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Cogstate (ASX:CGS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cogstate is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$10m ÷ (US$52m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Cogstate has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cogstate's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cogstate.

The Trend Of ROCE

Cogstate is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 212% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Cogstate is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 67% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Cogstate does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cogstate that you might be interested in.

