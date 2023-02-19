The Trend Of High Returns At Ekotechnika (ETR:ETE) Has Us Very Interested

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Ekotechnika (ETR:ETE) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ekotechnika:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = €22m ÷ (€140m - €95m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Ekotechnika has an ROCE of 48%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ekotechnika

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Ekotechnika's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ekotechnika Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Ekotechnika. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 48%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 178%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 68%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Ekotechnika has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Ekotechnika has. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Ekotechnika, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Carl Zeiss Meditec ( ETR:AFX ) First Quarter 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €470.3m (up 15% from 1Q 2022...

  • ‘Babylon,’ ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Take Top Honors at Art Directors Guild Awards: Full Winners List

    The 27th Annual Art Director’s Guild Awards returned to an in-person ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday evening, with “Babylon” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” among the top honors. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” took home the award for animated feature. “Pachinko,” “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” and […]

  • Hollywood Is Still in Bed With Putin’s Pariah State — and the Russian Box Office Is Booming

    The war in Ukraine has taken center stage this week at the Berlin Film Festival, which is taking place for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year. At Thursday’s opening ceremony, Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy appeared via satellite to encourage festival-goers “not to remain silent” over Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression. Sean Penn, […]

  • New Zealand's cyclone death toll at 11, thousands still missing

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country's North Island. The cyclone hit the island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now Before They Start Soaring Again

    After falling 73% and 38% from their previous peaks, these beaten-down growth stocks are trading at sensible valuations.

  • 13 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors rejoiced a strange optimism last month as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies rallied, mostly driven […]

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Down 94%, but It's Mounting a Comeback

    Upstart just reported its financial results for 2022, and there were some positive signs that the worst is behind it.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • Near 10-Year Lows: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Turn Things Around

    In 2022, numerous reputable companies were unable to offset the impact of inflation on their businesses, and their share prices plunged. 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) have both been doing business for more than 120 years, but their recent issues have pushed their stock prices down to around their 10-year lows. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the U.S., and it too has seen its stock price plunge to close to its 10-year low.

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

    These stock picks are attractive at these levels, and they add excellent diversity to a long-term investing portfolio.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Building a portfolio for passive income can be a challenging process, especially if you are just starting out. With billion-dollar brands such as Metamucil fiber supplements, Bounty paper towels, and Head & Shoulders shampoos and conditioners, P&G's brand power is unmatched. As demand for P&G's products organically grows as a result of population growth and inorganically from acquisitions, analysts think that the company has a decent future ahead of itself.

  • 65.06% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry gained fame for correctly predicting the crash in the housing market during the great financial crisis.

  • Daniel Schulman Is The President of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) And They Just Picked Up 7.1% More Shares

    PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President...

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold for 30 Years or More

    Owning shares of reliably growing businesses means getting the advantage of their success for as long as you're willing to hold them. Two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that fit that description and are worth buying hand over fist today are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- especially if you can hold them for the many decades that Warren Buffett would. Johnson & Johnson is a relatively minor Berkshire holding, but it's a great example of some elements of Buffett's investing style.

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.