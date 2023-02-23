The Trend Of High Returns At GMS (NYSE:GMS) Has Us Very Interested

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of GMS (NYSE:GMS) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GMS:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$501m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$681m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, GMS has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GMS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GMS.

So How Is GMS' ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at GMS. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 113%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On GMS' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that GMS is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 88% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing GMS we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

