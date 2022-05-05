The Trend Of High Returns At Ikwezi Mining (ASX:IKW) Has Us Very Interested

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Ikwezi Mining (ASX:IKW) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ikwezi Mining:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = AU$9.8m ÷ (AU$52m - AU$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Ikwezi Mining has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ikwezi Mining's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Ikwezi Mining's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Ikwezi Mining has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 31% on its capital. In addition to that, Ikwezi Mining is employing 107% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 39% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

Our Take On Ikwezi Mining's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Ikwezi Mining's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 280% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Ikwezi Mining can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Ikwezi Mining and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

