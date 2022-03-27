The Trend Of High Returns At James Latham (LON:LTHM) Has Us Very Interested

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of James Latham (LON:LTHM) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for James Latham:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = UK£46m ÷ (UK£204m - UK£50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, James Latham has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for James Latham's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how James Latham has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For James Latham Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at James Latham. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 30%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 68%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that James Latham is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 73% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

James Latham does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

