The Trend Of High Returns At Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Has Us Very Interested

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lockheed Martin is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$7.5b ÷ (US$52b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Lockheed Martin has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Lockheed Martin's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lockheed Martin.

How Are Returns Trending?

Lockheed Martin's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 41% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Lockheed Martin's ROCE

To bring it all together, Lockheed Martin has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 72% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

