The Trend Of High Returns At Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Has Us Very Interested

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lockheed Martin, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$7.8b ÷ (US$51b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Lockheed Martin has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Lockheed Martin's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lockheed Martin here for free.

What Can We Tell From Lockheed Martin's ROCE Trend?

Lockheed Martin's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 52% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Lockheed Martin has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 89% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Lockheed Martin does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lockheed Martin that you might be interested in.

