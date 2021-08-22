The Trend Of High Returns At Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Has Us Very Interested

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mueller Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$386m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$362m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Mueller Industries has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mueller Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mueller Industries here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Mueller Industries is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 144% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Mueller Industries has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 49% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

