The Trend Of High Returns At UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) Has Us Very Interested

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on UWC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = RM147m ÷ (RM457m - RM49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, UWC Berhad has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for UWC Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering UWC Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From UWC Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from UWC Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 36%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 280% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 11%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On UWC Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what UWC Berhad has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 256% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

