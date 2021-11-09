Trend with youth violence concerns police chief

Nov. 9—HIGH POINT — A fight last week at a city park involving juveniles with handguns highlights the growing concern High Point Police Department Chief Travis Stroud has about the escalating trend of youth violence.

On Thursday just before 6:15 p.m., officers went to Washington Terrace Park on Gordon Street after receiving reports of a fight involving eight to 10 juveniles. No shots were fired, but two teenage boys — ages 14 and 15 — had 9mm handguns. Two 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds will be charged. Their names weren't released because of their ages.

At a press conference Monday afternoon at the new police headquarters, Stroud said the fight at the park symbolizes the larger problem.

So far this year the police have made 148 arrests for gun crimes involving juveniles, which covers anyone under 18 years old. The pace is up 28% from five years ago.

Stroud said 19 arrests of juveniles involving gun crimes were made in October alone.

"It's becoming a regular occurrence," Stroud said.

The chief said that he's concerned about fights among juveniles escalating more often to gun violence.

"It's driving down the quality of life for people in the neighborhoods where this is happening," Stroud said.

The most serious case happened in July when a 15-year-old boy was shot three times and killed by a man investigators think was upset about teenagers tampering with a vehicle in his driveway. Davonte T. Strickland, 25, of High Point was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stroud said he understands the inclination among adults to not brand juveniles involved in crimes before they come of legal age. But some of the juveniles involved in recent gun crimes are repeat offenders, and Stroud said the legal system needs to be realistic about detaining juveniles who present a threat of violence.

The chief said some of the parents of juveniles involved in violent crime make a concerted effort to change the direction of their children's lives. But others have checked out of their responsibility, while some are frustrated at their inability to change their children's behavior.

Stroud said the vast majority of gun crimes involving juveniles are committed by those 14 to 17 years old.

Assistant Police Chief Petula Sellars said one key resource for countering juvenile gun violence for young people and their parents is school resource officers. City recreation centers also offer programs, as do community outreach centers in neighborhoods such as Macedonia and Burns Hill, churches and The Salvation Army Boys & Girls clubs, Sellars said.

Burns Hill community activist Jerry Mingo is holding a workshop on gang violence and interaction with police from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St. Mingo told The High Point Enterprise that organizers plan a series of monthly workshops on Saturdays through March leading up to a youth summit in April. For more information, email Mingo at jerry47hi5@yahoo.com.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

