‘Trending in the right direction’: New York records lowest COVID positivity rate since Labor Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — New York state logged the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since Labor Day, as infection numbers continue to drop amid rising vaccinations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Just 0.80% of the coronavirus tests administered statewide in the past 24 hours were positive — the lowest one-day total since Sept. 4.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we’ve taken action to reopen the state’s economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people,” the governor said.

Out of the 167,918 tests administered, 1,347 came back positive for COVID, the state data shows.

The seven-day positivity rate, a better measure of pandemic trends, also dropped to 0.95% — a fresh eight-month low.

In New York City, the numbers were even lower, with just 0.75% of tests coming back positive. All five boroughs recorded positivity rates below 1% for the first time in months.

Twenty-four New Yorkers died in the past day, including two from Manhattan, six from Brooklyn and two from Staten Island. No one from Queens or the Bronx, two of the hardest-hit boroughs, died from COVID on Friday, the data shows.

Public health experts say the widespread vaccination program is driving the rapid drop in all COVID statistics in New York and nationwide.

So far, 18.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York and 54.4% of adults have been fully vaccinated. More than 63% of adults have received at least one dose of the lifesaving jabs.

Recommended Stories

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • Prince Harry opens up about trauma of Diana's death: 'a nightmare time in my life'

    In a candid new interview with Oprah, the Duke of Sussex discusses the lingering effects of his mother's tragic end and his years in therapy.

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn'tThese teams, players, and coaches could get over the NBA playoff hump this year

  • WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users

    Turkey's competition watchdog said Friday it was told by WhatsApp that the chat app won't apply a controversial privacy update following an investigation, but the announcement was contradicted by the Facebook-owned app, which said it still plans to roll out the update for Turkish users. It’s a fresh sign of the confusion between regulators and the tech company over the update to WhatsApp’s terms of service and privacy rules, which has raised concerns that users are being forced to agree to share more of their data with Facebook. Germany last week ordered Facebook to stop processing WhatsApp user data over concern about the changes.

  • A shipment containing over a million bees was held up for weeks in a hot delivery truck due to packaging. Most of the insects inside died: report

    The shipment was sent from a distributor in Pennsylvania to beekeepers in New England. The distributor, Mann Lake Ltd., is looking into the matter.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper cut scrambled-egg-like bits out of a man's cheek growth

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee documented the entire process, from opening the lipoma to shimmying it around inside the cavity to removal.

  • Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

    Postseason experience can be a valuable asset in the NHL playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty, and they think it's going to help them moving forward in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. The reigning Stanley Cup champions let third-period leads slip away in two of the first three games against the Panthers, who won 6-5 in overtime Thursday night after falling behind 5-3 late in the second.

  • Lomberg scores in OT to lift Panthers past Lightning, 6-5

    On the brink of falling into a deep hole against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers refused to concede. Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime Thursday night, capping a furious comeback that gave the Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup. The Panthers cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series by scoring twice in the third period to overcome a two-goal deficit, then killing off a penalty at the start of overtime and winning it.

  • Victim of fatal shooting in Lexington early Saturday has been identified

    Two separate shootings left one man dead and two women injured in Lexington early Saturday.

  • How is it safe to remove masks if herd immunity has not been reached?

    How can you say it's OK to remove our masks when we haven't reached herd immunity yet?  Here's Dr. Todd Ellerin -- chief of infectious diseases at South Shore Health.

  • U.S. vaccine makers agree to produce more COVID-19 vaccines in South Korea

    The agreements came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on a comprehensive partnership on COVID-19 vaccines and that the United States would provide vaccinations for 550,000 South Korean soldiers. Moderna, whose shot was granted approval in South Korea on Friday, said on Saturday its vaccine will be manufactured by Samsung Biologics Co Ltd and that it intends to supply these vaccines to markets outside the United States starting in the third quarter of 2021.

  • QAnon shaman ordered to undergo mental health exam

    QAnon Shaman told by judge to get mental health screening following 6 January insurrection

  • Inter Miami faces another hungry, winless opponent Saturday on the road at Chicago

    For the second week in a row, Inter Miami is on the road against a winless opponent at the bottom of the MLS standings.

  • 'We still need a two-state solution': Biden reaffirms support for Israel

    President Biden forcefully articulated a defense of Israel on Friday evening, even as more progressive members of his party have sought to cut military aid to the country amid a renewed cycle of violence.

  • 'Deeply concerned': Biden hosts South Korea's Moon, pushes new 'practical' approach to denuclearize North Korea

    Biden announced the appointment Friday of career diplomat Sung Kim as new special envoy to North Korea to help lead denuclearization efforts.

  • Joe Biden awards his first Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran who quipped: ‘Why all the fuss?’

    South Korea’s president is first foreign leader to attend ceremony awarding nation’s highest military

  • Eurovision: United Kingdom's hopes rest on James Newman

    Can the Settle-born singer take home the coveted glass microphone trophy from Rotterdam?

  • Covid: Argentina starts new lockdown as cases soar

    The country that endured one of the world's longest quarantines is back under restrictions.

  • Virgin Galactic rocket ship ascends from New Mexico

    Virgin Galactic on Saturday made its first rocket-powered flight from New Mexico to the fringe of space in a manned shuttle, as the company forges toward offering tourist flights to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere. High above the desert in a cloudless sky, VSS Unity ignited its rocket to hurtle the ship and two pilots toward space. Virgin Galactic announced that its VSS Unity shuttle achieved a speed equal to three times the speed of sound and an altitude of just over 55 miles (89 kilometers) above sea level before making its gliding return through the atmosphere.