Trending: Venezuelan Economy in Meltdown Amid Political Strife

Venezuela’s economy may have fallen completely into disarray, but markets are looking for a political resolution that would open the doors for various investments.

President Trump’s State of the Union address had a positive impact on infrastructure companies as he urged lawmakers to further fund infrastructure projects. Regional banks SunTrust and BB&T are poised to merge in what would become the largest bank deal in a decade. Nickel prices seesawed on fears regarding knock-on effects from the Brazilian mining disaster at the end of January, while the list closes with the U.S. dollar as investors ponder the effects of the U.S.-China trade talks and the dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve.

Politicians Worldwide Push for an End to the Venezuelan Saga

The cash-strapped South American nation is facing global pressure to put an end to its internal political feud that has brought the economy to its knees. Interest in Venezuela has doubled over the last week as both President Nicolas Maduro and the leader of the opposition Juan Guaido seek to forge alliances that would secure control of the country.

Oil is undoubtedly the most important asset the nation has at its disposal. News of a U.S. fund set by the Venezuelan opposition with the aim of receiving the proceeds of oil sales surfaced last week. The fund would receive the income accrued by state-run oil firm PDVSA’s U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum Corp. The opposition is reportedly advanced in its plans of establishing this financial vehicle and its leaders have already talked to PDVSA’s international partners, who have expressed a willingness to keep operating in Venezuela. About 7 million barrels of crude are presently parked at the U.S. Gulf Coast waiting for instructions as U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil came into effect at the end of January.

The Maduro Administration is using gold mines to fund the nation’s most basic consumer goods. The gold extracted from southern jungles is sent to Turkish refineries and the proceeds are used to buy essential goods like food and hygiene products. Trade between the two countries has grown eightfold in 2018, while Venezuelan gold shipments to Turkey have reached $900 million for the same year. Venezuela’s central bank sold vast amounts of gold, which brought national gold reserves to their lowest levels in 75 years. The U.S. has issued a national ban on Venezuelan gold purchases and pressured the U.K. to refrain from releasing $1.2 billion in gold reserves the Latin American country has stored in the Bank of England.

Investors have their options reduced to only a few ETFs when it comes to Venezuela, First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV B) being the most exposed to the Latin American economy. The ETF has rebounded of late and currently holds a year-to-date performance of 6.86%.

Trump Calls for Rebuild of U.S. “Crumbling” Infrastructure

President Donald Trump addressed the nation last week and called for a bipartisan push for a bill that would boost infrastructure spending. As a result, investors have taken interest in infrastructure products, upping traffic nearly 80% over the last week.