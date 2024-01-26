'Trending warmer': Snow flurries this weekend could be the last for Ohioans for a while

The weekend will start with rain and heavy fog and will transition to temperatures around freezing with a strong chance of snow.

Residents in the northern half of Ohio will see dense fog throughout Friday night into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service predicts.

The fog will be followed by rain showers mixed with some snow Saturday afternoon, according to Brian Mitchell, a meteorologist who works in the weather service's Cleveland office.

"We should stay warm enough for mostly rain Saturday," Mitchell said. "There's a window in there late Saturday night through Sunday night it could get close to freezing."

Is it going to snow Saturday or Sunday?

The chance of precipitation on Saturday across North Central Ohio is 100%.

The day's high is forecast at 43, meaning it will be mostly rain, and the few flurries that do fall won't stick.

Overnight into Sunday morning, the temperature will fall to about 32.

How much snow might fall while the low is at or below the freezing point is hard to say.

"The storm track is really critical," Mitchell said. "You get might get some rain on the front edge of it, and the backside of the storm as it passes, and you might get some snow just behind the storm as it drags in just enough colder air to get snow across the region."

Sunday's high will be back around 40. Scattered rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day.

What's the temperature going to be?

Even after a few weekend flurries, daytime highs statewide should stay above freezing at least through the end of next week.

"It will be at least in the upper 30s through next week," Mitchell said. "And toward the end of our seven-day outlook, we start climbing back up into the lower 40s."

The North Central Ohio extended forecast calls for highs of 36 Monday, 39 Tuesday, 38 Wednesday, 40 Thursday and 41 Friday.

The nighttime lows throughout the week are projected to be a degree or two below freezing.

Will it snow again in Ohio this year?

With only a few weeks left in meteorological winter, Ohioans are starting to wonder if they'll see any measurable snow again before spring.

"I don't think we could rule that out," Mitchell said.

The rest of the winter, though, will be what he calls "trending warmer."

"Looking ahead right now, you know, we're kind of kind of in the middle ground for the most part," Mitchell said. "The trend is going to be a little bit warmer and we're trending drier, but it doesn't take much to change the track of one storm and give us a bigger rain or snow event."

