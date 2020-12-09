Trendrating Delivers Advanced Portfolio Risk Management Capabilities to Bloomberg Terminal Users

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendrating SA, a provider of advanced analytics and technology solutions to the global capital markets, today announced the launch of its "Portfolio Sentinel" (PLUS) application in the Bloomberg App Portal on the Bloomberg Terminal at {APPS PLUS <GO>}.

This latest offering broadens Trendrating's existing solution suite that offers data feed and cloud-based performance and systematic solutions to buy side institutions including asset and wealth managers, hedge funds, family offices and registered investment advisors (RIAs). These participants now have another means of accessing a key solution for portfolio risk control and optimization within their active and discretionary investment activities. Professional investors can now enrich the decision process and maximize returns profiting from the pattern recognition model developed by Trendrating and used by hundreds of professional equity managers.

"Portfolio Sentinel" (PLUS) enables investors to capture price trends and reversals more effectively by using the innovative methodology to "rate trends" developed by Trendrating. This adds a layer of actionable market intelligence designed to deliver alpha. The ratings (A,B,C,D) and broader metrics facilitates an easy and fast assessment as to the direction and quality of actual price trends, adding an objective, pragmatic sanity check across portfolios.

The application supports a broad range of functionality including the rating of individual holdings, alerts for upgrades and downgrades, the aggregated rating of portfolios, the specific rating of sectors and the possibility to simulate portfolio optimization and the resulting impact.

Bloomberg Terminal subscribers globally can access the Bloomberg App Portal at {APPS<GO>} where they can search for applications that help users accomplish specific tasks, such as value and price securities, visualize and analyze data or use new charting solutions. Applications can be licensed and operated seamlessly from within the Bloomberg App Portal.

Trendrating CEO, Rocco Pellegrinelli, says, "The increasing complexity of stock markets, where trends are driven more by the big money flows and less by fundamentals is pushing a growing demand for the advanced analytics and technology solutions that we offer. We are thrilled with the opportunity to offer our app to Bloomberg Terminal users, providing additional intelligence to active portfolio managers."

Mike King, Global Head of the Bloomberg App Portal, added, "We are always looking to enhance the breadth of services available to Bloomberg Terminal users through the APP Portal with new and innovative providers. Trendrating's Portfolio Sentinel achieves that with their advanced analytics complementing our existing services while adding value for our Terminal subscribers. We are delighted to have them on-board."

To learn more about using Trendrating App with the Bloomberg Terminal write to info@trendrating.net.

For Bloomberg Data License clients, Trendrating data is also available via Enterprise Access Point, the company's web-based data marketplace. Launched in 2018, Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point allows clients to easily discover, access and immediately use high-quality, market leading content from both Bloomberg and over 60 third-party providers like Trendrating.

The Bloomberg App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal subscribers access to a diverse library of financial tools provided both by Bloomberg and software developers from around the world. For more information about the Bloomberg App Portal, contact app_portal@bloomberg.net.

BLOOMBERG, BLOOMBERG TERMINAL and BLOOMBERG APP PORTAL are trademarks and service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

Trendrating is a market leading provider of analytics and technology for professional equity investors. The company serves 100+ customers globally in the areas of asset management and wealth management. Trendrating has developed a proprietary, sophisticated model to rate securities, indices and portfolios. The rating captures medium term price trends on securities, assesses a portfolio's exposure to bull vs. bear trends and supports a more effective and pro-active risk control. The mission of the company is to help customers to more effectively capture trends, profiting from bull markets and avoiding bear phases as this is the key to superior performance on a consistent basis. Learn more at www.trendrating.com.

