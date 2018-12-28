Trends Designers Hope Not to See in 2019

2015 was the year of #hygge. 2016 brought the widespread proliferation of #millennialpink. Each year, it seems, driven by the instantaneous and infinite onslaught of imagery perpetrated by Instagram and Pinterest, there's a buzzy trend kicking around the design world. But some, it must be said, are better than others. With the promise of a clean slate on the horizon, AD PRO asked a few of our designer friends for the trend they hope disappears with the new year. Here's what they had to say.

__Janie Molster, Janie Molster Designs__

"Save the dining room!" is the rallying cry of Molster for 2019. She explains: "I rue the day when dining rooms started being sacrificed for a bigger overall 'great' rooms—not so great. Properly delineated spaces for dining encourage us to do just that: sit down and break bread with the people we like and have real conversations, preferably with tables set and candles burning. In our hectic lives, spending more time at home having real meals around a table is healthy for the soul, as much as the body."

__Michael Cox, Foley & Cox__

All that glitters is not stylish to this New York designer. "Enough with the metallics," says Cox. "Let’s go back to soft, matte fabrics that have a beautiful hand and subtly please our fingertips rather than sparkling our eyes."

__Janice Parker, Janice Parker Landscape Architects__

Greenwich, Connecticut-based landscape designer Parker is growing weary of one ubiquitous garden element: Boxwoods. "2018 has seen just about enough of massive boxwood plantings," says Parker. "We need to move on to other ornamental solutions for the backbone of our landscapes; we have no choice! Bark interest, leaf color, branching structures, and forms of plant materials can be used to create the holistic sweeps and form of the garden—we need to be open to change, because it is here."

__Sig Bergamin, Sig Bergamin Architecture & Design__

"In 2019 I hope not to see thematic design: Interiors inspired by the 1950s or 1960s in which everything refers to that period, houses decorated all in black and white," says the designer, who is known for being at the opposite end of the minimalist, monochrome spectrum. "With anything that takes inspiration too literally, everything is very tacky."

__Keita Turner, Keita Turner Design__

Enough with the all-white interiors of Instagram, says this New York designer. "I hope to see fewer whitewashed rooms and homes with little to no color saturating the social feeds in 2019," Turner tells AD PRO. "While we understand the attraction to this clean look, quite frankly, we are ready to Wite-Out this uninspiring trend. In our opinion, rooms should have color, personality, evoke a sense of fun adventure and make you feel happy. So out with this boring palette and in with the new and interesting, chromatic colors!"

