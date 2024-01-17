Work on new trendy doughnut and corn dog shop is heating up in Rochester

Jan. 17—ROCHESTER — The countdown to Japanese-inspired doughnuts and Korean corn dogs has started with

Mochinut

hoping to open its new Rochester location by the end of January.

Mochinut, based in California, has been building out a new shop at 102 20th St. SE, since November. That's the spot along Broadway where

Nashville Coop

sold spicy chicken from March 2022 until

it closed in September 2023.

That construction activity has drawn a lot of local interest, according to the local Mochinut team.

"We have been getting many messages from customers about how excited they are and how Rochester needed this," wrote the folks behind the Mochinut Rochester social media. "We appreciate everyone for their patience as we are trying to open as soon as possible."

Work on the colorful shop seems to be in the final stages.

"As of right now, our current estimated opening date is Jan. 29 (if no unexpected delays occur)," wrote the Mochinut representatives.

Founded in 2020, the sweet treat chain has quickly gained national popularity with a menu of novel items with flavors that are uncommon in many U.S. cities.

Mochi doughnuts, a fusion of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi, are the centerpiece of the menu. Originally created in Hawaii, mochi doughnuts use rice flour with a crispy coating and chewy texture.

They offer 25 flavors including ube, taro and black sesame as well as chocolate, coffee and Nutella. Mochinut also sells a selection of cream-filled doughnut balls.

Mochinut's other food category is Korean-style hot dogs, which are essentially wheat batter-covered corn dogs with cheese and hot dog centers. The selection includes hot Cheetos, cereal and potato coatings.

Boba tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream are also on the menu.

Mochinut, which has three locations in the Twin Cities, operates almost 150 shops across the United States.