‘Trendy’ Monzo now feels like a children’s bank – I’m leaving for Barclays

It was summer 2018 and a snaking queue was forming outside an Aperol Spritz truck at Field Day festival in East London.

Out of wallets came flashes of bright orange up and down the line. All these hipsters seemed to be paying for their bright orange drinks with bright orange bank cards, as if part of some sort of very edgy secret club.

“Oh, you haven’t got Monzo yet?” one guy asked. “Total game changer.” It was clear this was going to be massive.

Since it first started offering current accounts in October 2017, Monzo rapidly achieved something no other bank had ever done before: it was cool.

In a radical departure from all the other dowdy and desperately untrendy banks, so desirable was the Monzo brand that the tech-forward 20 and early 30s crowd actually wanted to be seen tapping the bright orange card when buying their oat milk double-shot lattes at brunch, and pinging a tenner to their mate for pints.

I know because I was one of them.

It felt like a new era of banking invented by a millennial, for millennials. It was chic, not just thanks to its branding, but thanks to the friction its app removed from everyday payments.

At the time its practicality was unrivalled, as Monzo seemed to be the first digital-only bank with a properly intuitive and well-designed smartphone app.

But the real deal-breaker for me (and many others) was the fact that Monzo had suddenly obliterated the need for card readers. I hated card readers with a passion – and still do. I’ve about five of the old clunkers at home relating to other accounts, and constantly lose the darn things.

Monzo’s intuitive smartphone app did away with the need for card readers and made money transfers painless - Monzo handout

The ease of being able to ping friends £20 for food or drinks while out and about, felt truly liberating as a 20-something who was socialising most nights of the week.

While nursing my Aperol Spritz hangover I decided to switch my main bank account for the very first time, from Barclays who I’d been with since a child, to Monzo.

For years I was happy with it. Fast forward to 2024 though, and I’m still with Monzo, but dealing with a very different life and set of money priorities. These days I’m worrying more about managing mortgage payments, nursery bills and joint finances than how easily I can pay a mate back for a drink.

All this I can still do with Monzo, of course, but in truth I’ve been wondering whether the digital bank deserves my loyalty for some time.

Times have changed and these days the frictionless payments Monzo achieved stonking popularity because of are now offered by most mainstream banks. The same goes for free foreign spending.

And some of Monzo’s other money management features such as “round up to £1 saving” and “early payday” which once seemed helpful, now feel a little patronising.

Payment notifications containing emojis once felt cute, but now give off the vibe of a children’s account. Scissors after a hairdresser visit, pizza after an Italian meal? Call me a misery guts but it all just feels a bit infantilising.

What sent me over the edge was a jazzy, Spotify-style, end-of-year roundup video celebrating the fact I was in the top 3pc of spenders at my local department store. I could not have been any less interested.

Today I have bitten the bullet and left Monzo to join my husband back at Barclays.

After carefully weighing up the best options for a joint account for our circumstances, it fitted the bill best. We sat in a branch where a helpful man talked us through our not entirely straightforward financial arrangements, and helped us do the switching.

The branch was drab and felt like stepping back in time, but for the first time I truly appreciated the fact that it was there. Monzo’s customer service is purely web-based so you can’t even speak to a human on the phone, let alone visit a branch.

Maybe it’s just me getting old, but it feels like a relief to be back at what feels like a proper, grown-up bank again.

When I chop up my orange card in a week’s time it will be the end of an era, but I won’t miss it. Maybe I should chuck the half-full bottle of Aperol I’ve got at home down the sink too, as I’ve lost the taste for it. Bright orange feels very 2018.

