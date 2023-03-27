Trenton Lehrkamp’s blood alcohol level nearly 6 times legal limit in ‘hazing’ incident, report says

A police report is revealing new details from the night that 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp was taken to the hospital after a “hazing” incident.

The call was first reported as an “assault” and an “overdose,” according to the report from the Glynn County Police Department.

Lehrkamp was taken to the hospital by three juveniles in a white Jeep Wrangler four-door, the report said.

The car pulled up to the emergency room entrance around 8:30 p.m. and reported that Lehrkamp “was unresponsive after drinking vodka and antidepressants.”

A witness opened the back door of the Jeep and found Lehrkamp’s clothes were “soaked with urine.” He also “had spray paint all over his body and hair,” the report said.

As they got Lehrkamp out of the car, the juveniles “kept asking if they were free to leave” but they were asked to write their contact information on a sheet of paper so they could be contacted if hospital staff had any more questions.

Lehrkamp “could not breathe independently, so they had to sedate him and put him on a ventilator,” police said of hospital staff. He was only breathing six times per minute.

Hospital staff also told police that Lehrkamp’s blood alcohol level was at 0.464%. The legal limit in Georgia is 0.08%.

Lehrkamp’s father told police that earlier that day, his son was “perfectly fine” when he went to his friend’s house just before 5 p.m.

His father received a call from a person, whose name was redacted from the police report, around the same time that Lehrkamp was dropped off at the hospital.

Lehrkamp’s father called the hospital, and staff told him that his son was dropped off and he needed to get there “immediately.”

Police said that Lehrkamp’s father told them that whenever he goes over to his friend’s house, whose name was redacted from the police report, “he never returns home normal.”

Lehrkamp’s father told the officer about an incident on Friday, March 17 where Lehrkamp “came home covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk, and spray paint.”

Two weeks before that, Lehrkamp “seemed high or drunk,” his father told police. He had to be taken to the emergency room “because he came home with a severe laceration above his left eye that required stitches.”

Lehrkamp goes over to the friend’s house because he “has no other friends,” his father told police and when he goes there, “he is accepted and with people he thinks cares for him.”

His father also told police he “believes that since they are younger than Trenton, he might think they look up to him.” He also said that his son “would not fight or defend himself against (name redacted) or any of the other juveniles because Trenton knows that since they are minors if he hurts them he will get in serious trouble.”

Lehrkamp’s father provided police video and photos of the aftermath of what his son would look like when he returns home from the friend’s house. At the time the report was filed, Lehrkamp was still on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit.

Lehrkamp is now awake and responsive in the ICU, Action News Jax has learned.

