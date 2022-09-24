Trenton man arrested in Warren County Dunkin' robbery

Sep. 24—A Butler County man is charged in the gunpoint robbery last week of the Deerfield Twp. Dunkin' store.

Ronald J. Runyon, 48, of Trenton, ordered a sandwich at 5:35 a.m. Sept. 12 and then allegedly pulled up to the drive-thru window and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a handgun.

Runyon was driving his white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck during the robbery, police said.

After an extensive investigation, Runyon was taken into custody on Thursday by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Runyon has been charged with aggravated robbery through Mason Municipal Court and is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $200,000 bond.