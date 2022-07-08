Trenton man charged with attempted murder

Jul. 8—A Trenton man is facing an attempted murder charge in relation to a March 26 incident.

Joseph Jerome Huggins has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the emergency room at Aiken Regional Medical Centers regarding a victim being treated for multiple lacerations. The largest one was near his right armpit and was approximately 6 inches in length and 1 1/2 inches deep and went down to the muscles. The wound being stitched when authorities arrived and ended up requiring 17 stitches. The victim also had lacerations on his hand and on top of his head.

Deputies were told that the victim was at a friend's house and that Huggins was fighting with his girlfriend, and was told to leave. Huggins "bowed up" at the person asking him to leave and the victim confronted him. The two got into an argument and Huggins pulled out a box cutter razor blade, according to the sheriff's office report.

The victim told deputies he didn't remember anything after the blade was pulled and the altercation was over. The report states the victim was then taken to the emergency room. On March 27, warrants were issued against Huggins for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.