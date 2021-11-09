Trenton man charged with drug offenses after woman's fatal overdose

MOUNT HOLLY - An investigation spurred by a fatal overdose has led to drug charges against a Trenton man.

Johmir Harris, 25, was found in possession of a "brick," or more than 50 doses, of suspected heroin, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

His Nov. 4 arrest resulted from an investigation into the fatal overdose last week of a 29-year-old Bordentown Township woman, the prosecutor's office said in a statement Tuesday.

Harris was being held in Burlington County Jail after his Nov. 4 arrest in Bordentown Township.

He is charged with possession, distribution and failure to surrender a controlled dangerous substance, the prosecutor's office said.

The charges are only allegations, and Harris has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Bordentown Township NJ fatal overdose leads to Trenton man's arrest