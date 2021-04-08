Trenton man charged with murder after man found dead in Adams County home

Apr. 7—A Trenton man is charged with murder for allegedly killing a man in an Adams County home Tuesday night, according to officials.

Adams County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on State Route 781 about 10 p.m. on a report of a body. Deputies found a middle-aged man, later identified as Anthony Storer, dead. Deputies on scene determined the death was a homicide, according to Adams County Sheriff Kim Rogers.

Zackary S. Phillips, 32, was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Wednesday on Maple Street in Trenton. In addition to murder, he is charged with tampering with evidence, according to Rogers.

The sheriff said Phillips had been visiting Adams County. No additional information was released, including how Storer was killed or the relationship between Phillips and Storer.

Trenton police found Phillips and held him at the police station until Adams County deputies transported him to their jail.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Butler County Sheriff's Office also helped with the investigation.