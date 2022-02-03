Trenton man faces prison term after drug user's fatal overdose

MOUNT HOLLY - A Trenton man has admitted to causing the overdose death of a Pemberton Township man.

Marvin Montoya, 35, was accused of selling fentanyl to Michael Williams, 23, who died in his Browns Mills home in August 2020.

A relative found Williams' body after he failed to get up for work, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

An autopsy determined Williams died from fentanyl toxicity, and an investigation determined he had purchased the drugs from Montoya in Trenton, the prosecutor's office said.

Under a plea agreement, Montoya pleaded guilty to strict liability for drug-induced death at a Jan. 31 hearing. The agreement includes a recommendation for a 12-year prison term.

Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland scheduled sentencing for March 11.

