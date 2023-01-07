Trenton man gets life term for murder during Willingboro robbery

MOUNT HOLLY – A Trenton man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Willingboro woman during a holdup.

Devon Woods, 28, will have no possibility of parole, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Woods was found guilty in October of murder, robbery and other crimes in connection with the death of Deasia Ayres.

The 26-year-old victim was shot in a predawn robbery as she sat in a parked car on Baldwin Lane in Willingboro in September 2019. Woods was accused of pulling the trigger.

Ayres' body was found hours later inside her Dodge Durango in the Buckingham Park neighborhood.

A Superior Court jury in Mount Holly also convicted Woods of felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons offenses.

A Willingboro man, Sam Gore, also faces charges in the case. His trial is pending.

Both men have been in custody since they were arrested about a week after the shooting.

Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger imposed the sentence Friday in his Mount Holly courtroom.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Devon Woods sentenced for murder of Deasia Ayres in Willingboro robbery